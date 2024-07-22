‘Youth theatre at its best...’ Luton's Next Generation return with two unmissable shows

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Young performers at Next Generation Youth Theatre return to The Hat Factory Arts Centre this month with two exceptional shows exploring modern love, self discovery and acceptance.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NGYT’s award-winning Meraki Dance Company and Theatre Company bring two shows: 'It’s Just About Love Really... Isn’t It?’ and ‘Be Still The Tide’ back to The Hat Factory Arts Centre on Friday 26th and Saturday 27th July at 7:30pm.

The performances are set to bring captivating writing and choreography to life. NGYT's work distinctively offers audiences heart warming, hilarious and transformational insights into the lives of the next generation.Laura and David Lloyd, Co-Artistic Directors of NGYT said: “The shows have been created by the most generous group of young people aged 14-25. The sharing of personal stories and the respect and trust the companies have for one another is just one of the reasons to come along."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Be Still The Tide is an honest, revealing and detailed examination of young minds and hearts told through characters that have been literally built from the lived experiences within our rehearsal room. I am honoured to have had the opportunity to weave together the verbatim and imaginings of these powerful young storytellers.” adds David.

NGYT return with "It's Just About Love, Really...Isn't It?"

Lauren Segal, Assistant Director of NGYT’s Meraki Dance Company said: "It’s Just About Love Really... Isn’t It? delves deep into what love is and what it looks like in its many forms. Audiences will be taken on a journey. One minute you’ll be belly laughing and vibing to a soundtrack and then the next will be a raw, poignant moment in the most beautiful way."

NGYT Patron and Actor Colin Salmon famously known for roles in film and TV such as James Bond, Resident Evil and Eastenders attended the shows and stated: “If decision makers want to know what young people in Luton feel, they need to come and see an NGYT show. You get to see what matters to young people.”

Marie Kirbyshaw, Chief Executive, The Culture Trust Luton added: “Your dedication and skill in supporting the young talent in our town is impressive and incredible. What stars you all are.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youth dance and theatre companies are bringing back the shows after a sell-out preview weekend last year. One audience member said: “This show truly changed me" another added: “It’s a place where young people can articulate themselves, they can find their voices. This kind of work is changing that.” Other audience members added: “Visceral, emotive, provocative”, “Touching, phenomenal and professional”, “The best dance show I’ve ever seen”, "Vibrant and dynamic".

NGYT's dance and theatre companies bring a high calibre of professional performances to Luton.

The shows come after an exciting year for NGYT who were featured on the BBC's Big Night of Musicals in January. Their musical theatre company shared the stage at the AO arena with Beverley Knight and Jason Manford and sang an arrangement of 'Seasons of Love' from musical 'RENT'. Members of NGYT Theatre Company were also lucky enough to feature in a dance film by Luton Airport and on the Big Screens at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend reciting their spoken word poem about living in Luton in collaboration with BBC Three Counties Radio.

To book tickets for the NGYT shows visit the NGYT Website.