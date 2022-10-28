A total of 12 pubs in the Luton area are listed in the 50th edition of the Good Beer Guide, CAMRA’s premier publication featuring the very best pubs to find a great pint in the UK.

And there are three new entries in the CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2023.

They are among 49 Bedfordshire pubs listed in the guide.The Good Beer Guide, which is published annually by CAMRA, (Campaign for Real Ale) helps beer lovers take a barometer of the local beer scene. As well as covering 471 of the very best pubs across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk, it keeps track of brewery numbers, and notes a net loss of five breweries across the counties.

CAMRA national chairman, Nik Antona, said: “For nearly five decades, the Good Beer Guide has been a comprehensive guide to the UK’s breweries, their ales, and the best outlets across the country, to find them.

“The Good Beer Guide has always had an important role in acting as a barometer of the beer and pub industry. We believe information gleaned from the Guide is absolutely vital in the drive to save our pubs from closure and campaign for policies that better support pubs, local brewers and their customers.

“Whilst we experienced a boom in the brewing industry over recent years, it’s clear that the effects of Covid-19 and subsequent cost of living and cost of goods crisis has been keenly felt. I’d encourage everyone to use this Guide to seek out the best examples of pub excellence and support these locals by visiting them.”

The Good Beer Guide, which reviews over 4,500 pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinkers’ guide to the very best pints in a variety of styles of pubs, is to be published on October 27.

Order your copy here.

1. The Black Horse, Hastings Street, Luton This is a characterful back-street pub near Luton town centre, says the guide. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. The Bricklayers Arms, High Town Road, Luton This quirky pub in High Town has been run by the same landlady for over 30 years, the guide notes. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. The Globe, Union Street, Luton The guide calls this pub a "popular, homely street-corner local", just off the town centre Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. The Great Northern, Bute Street, Luton The guide reckons this pub, which changed its name in the 1860s when the Great Northern Railway was built, may be the smallest pub in Luton. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales