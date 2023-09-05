News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

1,500 new jobs as world's biggest Lidl warehouse opens in Houghton Regis

The Chancellor called the move “fantastic”
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 5th Sep 2023, 09:43 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 10:48 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Supermarket chain Lidl has opened its largest warehouse in the world in Houghton Regis following a £300 million investment.

The warehouse is set to create up to 1,500 jobs with workers getting £11.40 an hour, with the potential to rise to £12.30 depending on length of service.

It is Lidl’s largest construction project to date and the first to include automated machinery. At 1.2 million square feet and half a kilometre in length, the regional distribution centre will deliver over 9,400 pallets a day to 150 stores.

The new warehouse in Houghton Regis. (Picture: Lidl GB)The new warehouse in Houghton Regis. (Picture: Lidl GB)
The new warehouse in Houghton Regis. (Picture: Lidl GB)
Most Popular

The warehouse is the first of Lidl’s delivery fleets to be fuelled by biogas from food waste, while the centre will generate around two million kWh of electricity every year from solar panels.

Jeremy Hunt, Chancellor of the Exchequer, said: “It’s fantastic to see Lidl investing in the UK and creating thousands more well-paid jobs.”

While Andrew Selous, MP for South West Bedfordshire, said: “ This investment creating 1,500 jobs in Houghton Regis is a fantastic vote of confidence in our area.

"It is only by starting and expanding businesses like this that we will earn the tax revenue to pay for everything we care for and I am also very appreciative of the role of Lidl in giving shoppers lower cost options to help pressure on family budgets. It is also excellent to see Lidl's commitment to recycling both packaging and food waste."

Richard Taylor, chief development Officer at Lidl GB, said: “The fact that Lidl's largest RDC in the world is here in Great Britain speaks for itself not only in terms of us needing to meet the growing demand from customers but also in terms of our ambition to grow that demand in the future.”

Lidl’s regional director responsible for the new site, Jennifer Davidson added: “In my 26 years at Lidl I’ve had the opportunity to work on some incredible projects, but none of which I am prouder of than this. To see the culmination of all the work that’s gone into it and knowing the boost that it’s going to give to the local economy including the 1,500 jobs created, is truly something.”

Related topics:LidlHoughton RegisJeremy Hunt