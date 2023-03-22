A range of two, three- and four-bedroom houses in Stoke Hammond, is going on the market this week available to purchase exclusively through shared ownership.

The 24 homes at the Honeybrooke development are all available to purchase through Shared Ownership, with prices from £340,000 and deposits from £5,950.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Every property includes parking, whilst eco-friendly and cost-saving features include additional insulation in the external walls, windows and doors, air source heat pumps, mechanical ventilation heat recovery systems and photovoltaic panels.

The homes go on the market on Thursday