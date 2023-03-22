News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations announced - full list
59 minutes ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
1 hour ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus
1 hour ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
2 hours ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product
3 hours ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season

24 new shared ownership homes go on sale in Stoke Hammond

Prices start at £119k for a 35% share

By Lynn Hughes
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 11:46 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 11:46 GMT

A range of two, three- and four-bedroom houses in Stoke Hammond, is going on the market this week available to purchase exclusively through shared ownership.

The 24 homes at the Honeybrooke development are all available to purchase through Shared Ownership, with prices from £340,000 and deposits from £5,950.

Every property includes parking, whilst eco-friendly and cost-saving features include additional insulation in the external walls, windows and doors, air source heat pumps, mechanical ventilation heat recovery systems and photovoltaic panels.

The homes go on the market on Thursday
The homes go on the market on Thursday
The homes go on the market on Thursday
Most Popular

Prices start from £119,000 for a 35% share of a two-bedroom home.