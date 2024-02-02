News you can trust since 1891
A Food Standards Agency rating certificate in the window. Photo by Carl Court/Getty ImagesA Food Standards Agency rating certificate in the window. Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images
25 takeaways and restaurants get top marks as latest food hygiene ratings for Luton and Dunstable are revealed

All the ratings were current as of January 31
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 09:46 GMT
Updated 2nd Feb 2024, 10:32 GMT

Twenty five takeaways, bars and restaurants in and around Luton and Dunstable have received top marks as the latest Food Hygiene ratings are revealed.

We're back with the roundup of the scores from the Food Standards Agency. Not sure where to go for a meal or which takeaway to order from? Having a look at the food hygiene rating is a good place to start. Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5 - and here's exactly what they mean:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

So let’s have a look at the latest scores on the doors that have been handed out.

Chai and Chapati at 187 Dunstable Road was given a rating of five on January 24

1. Chai and Chapati

Chai and Chapati at 187 Dunstable Road was given a rating of five on January 24 Photo: Google Maps

Al Bilal at 132 Dunstable Road was given a rating of four on December 13

2. Al Bilal

Al Bilal at 132 Dunstable Road was given a rating of four on December 13 Photo: Google Maps

Luton Indoor Bowls Club at 50 Stockingstone Road was given a rating of five on January 18

3. Luton Indoor Bowls Club

Luton Indoor Bowls Club at 50 Stockingstone Road was given a rating of five on January 18 Photo: Google Maps

Downtown Pizza & Desserts Ltd at 12 Gordon Street was given a rating of five on January 24

4. Downtown Pizza & Desserts Ltd

Downtown Pizza & Desserts Ltd at 12 Gordon Street was given a rating of five on January 24 Photo: Google Maps

