25 takeaways and restaurants get top marks as latest food hygiene ratings for Luton and Dunstable are revealed

Twenty five takeaways, bars and restaurants in and around Luton and Dunstable have received top marks as the latest Food Hygiene ratings are revealed.

We're back with the roundup of the scores from the Food Standards Agency. Not sure where to go for a meal or which takeaway to order from? Having a look at the food hygiene rating is a good place to start. Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5 - and here's exactly what they mean: