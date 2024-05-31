Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Across Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis, three takeaways and food places have been told to make improvements after being rated by the Food Standards Agency, as the latest hygiene ratings are revealed.

We're back with the roundup of the scores from the Food Standards Agency, and have created an interactive table for you to look at all the scores on the doors that have been handed out. Among those told to make changes to their food hygiene practices are Chicken & Pizza Junction on Dunstable Road, GoBowling on Court Drive and Kingsway Karahi on Connaught Road. All ratings were correct as of May 31.

Places like takeaways, pubs, sandwich shops, restaurants and food businesses are rated in three areas during an unannounced inspection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspectors look at hygienic food handling – how food is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored, the cleanliness and condition of facilities and buildings and management of food safety, which looks at systems in place to make sure that food is safe to eat and if the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker (photo from Victoria Jones/PA Images)

If you’re unsure about where to go for a meal or which takeaway to order from? Having a look at the food hygiene rating is a good place to start.

Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5 - and here's what they mean:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary