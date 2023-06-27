News you can trust since 1891
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 27th Jun 2023, 11:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 11:54 BST

The finalists for 2023’s English Curry Awards have been announced - and three nominees are from Luton.

The awards, which are in their 12th year, celebrate the best the curry industry has to offer in England. Three eateries in Luton have reached the final - with one restaurant nominated in two categories.

Indian Bonsai, an Indo-Chinese restaurant on Marsh Road, has been named as a finalist for both Restaurant of the Year and Takeaway of the Year categories.

Which is your favourite curry house?
Meanwhile, Master Chef on Hart Lane and Stopsley Surma on Hitchin Road are also up for the best takeaway title.

A spokesperson for the English Curry Awards said: “The awards promise to be a memorable event that honours the dedication and hard work of the nominees and celebrates the rich tapestry of flavours that the curry industry brings to the English culinary landscape.

The winners will be announced during a ceremony in Birmingham on August 14.

