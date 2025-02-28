3 takeaways need improvement as latest food hygiene ratings for Luton and Dunstable are revealed

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 28th Feb 2025, 09:21 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 11:36 BST
Three takeaways in Luton and Dunstable are in need of improvement as the latest Food Hygiene ratings are revealed.

We're back with the roundup of the scores from the Food Standards Agency.

Search our interactive table to find the latest ratings for your area:

Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5 - and here's exactly what they mean.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

All ratings were correct as of February 26.

