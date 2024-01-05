News you can trust since 1891
A Food Standards Agency rating certificate in the window. Photo by Carl Court/Getty ImagesA Food Standards Agency rating certificate in the window. Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images
3 takeaways need major improvements as latest food hygiene ratings for Luton and Dunstable are revealed

All the ratings were current as of January 3
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 5th Jan 2024, 11:21 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 11:35 GMT

Three takeaways in Luton, Dunstable and Houghton are in need of major improvements as the latest Food Hygiene ratings are revealed.

We're back with the roundup of the scores from the Food Standards Agency. Not sure where to go for a meal or which takeaway to order from? Having a look at the food hygiene rating is a good place to start. Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5 - and here's exactly what they mean:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

So let’s have a look at the latest scores on the doors that have been handed out.

On November 15, McDonalds Restaurants Ltd at 46 George Street was given a score of 5.

1. McDonald's

On November 15, McDonalds Restaurants Ltd at 46 George Street was given a score of 5. Photo: Google Maps

On November 22, Mister Chips at 2 Hillborough Crescent, Houghton Regis was given a score of 1.

2. Mister Chips Houghton Regis

On November 22, Mister Chips at 2 Hillborough Crescent, Houghton Regis was given a score of 1. Photo: Google Maps

On November 13, The Old Sugar Loaf at 46 High Street North, Dunstable was given a score of 3.

3. Old Sugar Loaf

On November 13, The Old Sugar Loaf at 46 High Street North, Dunstable was given a score of 3. Photo: Google Maps

On November 1, Fast & Fresh Pizza at 109 High Street North, Dunstable was given a score of 4.

4. Fast & Fresh Pizza

On November 1, Fast & Fresh Pizza at 109 High Street North, Dunstable was given a score of 4. Photo: Google Maps

