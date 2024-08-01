3 takeaways need major improvements as latest food hygiene ratings for Luton and Dunstable are revealed
This news comes as Luton was named as the lowest scoring town in East Counties region for food hygiene ratings, with an average rating of 4.33, according to a report from online training provider High Speed Training.
Ipswich was the high rating place in the East Counties region, with an average rating of 4.89, only a 0.56 difference.
Those told to improve in the area are Delicious Jamaican Cuisine, Italian Coffee and Snack House and STREET FOOD JUNCTION.
We're back with the roundup of the scores from the Food Standards Agency. So if you are not sure about where to go for a meal or which takeaway to order from, looking at the food hygiene rating for the business is a good place to start. Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5 - and here's exactly what they mean.
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
So let’s have a look at the latest scores on the doors that have been handed out. The majority of restaurants, canteens and eateries in Luton have ratings of three or higher.
Search our interactive table to look at the latest scores that have been handed out.
