3 takeaways told to improve as latest food hygiene ratings for Luton and Dunstable are revealed

Three takeaways in Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis are in need of improvement as the latest Food Hygiene ratings are revealed.

We're back with the roundup of the scores from the Food Standards Agency. Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5 - and here's exactly what they mean.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

So let’s have a look at the latest scores on the doors that have been handed out. The majority of eateries in Luton have ratings of three or higher.

All ratings were correct as of January 31.

Rated 0: Delight Chicken, at 24 Chapel Street, Luton, rated on December 13.

Rated 2: Town Bites, at 1 Mayfield Road, Dunstable, rated on November 27; The Chequers, at 112 Park Street, Luton, rated on December 16

Rated 3: Finos, at 5 Yeovil Road, Luton, rated on December 5; Kings Kebab, at 5 Houghton Parade, High Street North, Dunstable, rated on December 3; Tamu Tamu, at 14 Market Hall, Luton, rated on December 13; Luton & Dunstable Hospital Social Club, on Lewsey Road, rated on December 17; Tang's Fish Shop, at 75 Beechwood Road, rated on December 17.

Rated 4: Tastee Treats, at 233 Dunstable Road, Luton, rated on December 4; A Taste of China, at 159 High Street North, Dunstable, rated on November 28; China Express, at 53 High Street South, Dunstable, rated on November 28; Charcoal House, at 26 Chapel Street, Luton, rated on December 12; Costa, at 205 St Georges Square, rated on January 9; Charcoal House at Unit 3 Chapel View, 26 Chapel Street, Luton; rated on December 12; PINGS at 98 The Mall, rated on January 7; Tops Pizza, at 63 Wellington Street, rated on December 18;

Rated 5: Red Chilli Restaurant, at 96-104 Wellington Street, Luton, rated on December 12; Chunkeez, at 17a Manchester Street, Luton, rated on December 11; The Coffee shack, at 42-50 Kimpton Road, Luton, rated on January 2; German Doner Kebab, at 57-59 George Street, Luton, rated on January 6; Miss Boba Pop Bubble Tea at 323 Ashcroft Road, Luton; rated on January 10; Domino's Pizza at Shop 4 Crystal House, New Bedford Road, Luton; rated on January 9; KFC at Unit 9 Hatters Way Retail Park, Chaul End Lane, Luton; rated on January 8; The Smithfield Pub & Kitchen at London Luton Airport, rated on January 14; McDonalds at Dunstable Road Retail Park, 2b Chaul End Lane, rated on January 8; Medi Kitchen Lebanese Ltd at 86 High Town Road, rated on January 15; Shiloh’s Restaurant at 176 Biscot Road, Luton; rated on January 22; Steakout – Luton at 52 Wellington Street, Luton; rated on January 21; May Sek Chinese Takeaway at 630 Hitchin Road, Luton; rated on January 22; Mr Chips at 1a Seymour Avenue, Luton; rated on January 20; Cafe Nostalgia at 4 West Street, Dunstable, rated on January 7; King Sushi (Dunstable) at 41 High Street North, Dunstable, rated on January 7; Domino's Pizza at 52 Collie Place, Houghton Regis, rated on January 20; Greggs at 3 Bedford Square, Houghton Regis, rated on January 20; Favorite Chicken & Ribs Shop at 65 Chiltern Road, Dunstable, rated on January 15; Crumbs at 65 Katherine Drive, Dunstable, rated on January 8