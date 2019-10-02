30 new home care jobs coming to Luton soon

A Luton and Central Bedfordshire care company is looking to expand and create 30 jobs.

Home Instead Senior Care, which provides care for older people in the client’s own home in the local area, is looking for kind-hearted residents to apply and join its team.

The recruitment drive follows the release of recent data, showing that by 2025 there will be over 13 million people in the UK aged over 65, many of whom will require care.

Maria Collins, owner of Home Instead, said: “The way in which we operate is unique and allows us to offer a different working environment.

“We match clients and care-givers and look for common areas of interest or life experience, so that there’s an immediate connection.

“Our care visits are of a minimum duration of one hour, ensuring our clients receive the best quality of care.”

For people with no prior experience, a full training programme is provided.

On completion of their initial training, caregivers will become eligible to receive the nationally recognised Care Certificate and can go on to further develop their skills with additional qualifications. More details 01582 240960 or www.homeinstead.co.uk/luton-bedfordshire