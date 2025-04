Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four takeaways and businesses in Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis are in need of major improvements as the latest Food Hygiene ratings are revealed.

We're back with the roundup of the scores from the Food Standards Agency. Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5 - and here's exactly what they mean.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

So let’s have a look at the latest scores on the doors that have been handed out. The majority of eateries in Luton have ratings of three or higher.

Rated 1: Original BABA LAL Ltd, at 90 Leagrave Road, Luton, rated on August 14; Express Kebab, at 612 Hitchin Road, Luton, rated on August 29; Chickaros, at 28a Chapel Street, Luton, rated on September 5; HFC, at 114 Dunstable Road, Luton assessed on September 11.

Rated 2: Luton Town Fish & Chips at 48 Calverton Road, Luton, rated on August 20; Sizzle N Smoke Ltd, at 314-318 Selbourne Road, Luton, assessed on August 29; The Barrels, at 54 Cannon Lane, Luton rated on September 13.

Rated 3: The Brim and Crown (Catering) at Quantock Rise Luton, rated on August 6; Kingsway Karahi at 2 Connaught Road, Luton, rated on August 1; The Old Red Lion at Bidwell Hill, Bedford Road, Houghton Regis, rated on August 6; Crossway Fish Bar, at 7 The Crossway, Luton rated on August 14; China House, at 11 Bedford Square, Houghton Regis, rated on August 8; Muffin Break at 184a Bute Square, The Mall, Luton, rated on August 20; Delight Chicken at 24 Chapel Street, Luton, rated on September 5; Taj Indian cuisine at 314-318 Selbourne Road, Luton, rated on August 29; The Kopi Kade at 314-318 Selbourne Road, Luton; rated on August 29; Curry Tonight, at 33 Manchester Street, Luton, rated on September 4; Bonitos Pe ri Peri, at 82 Roman Road, Luton, rated on September 6; Chai Link Rest Cafe, at 38 Park Street, Luton, rated on September 9.

Rated 4: Italian Coffee and Snack House at Unit 4, The Park Estate, Bury Park Road; rated on July 23; UK Fried Chicken at 32a High Street, Toddington, rated on September 3; Finnegans Diner, at 2 Manor Road, Luton, rated on August 22; Priory House Tea Rooms at Priory House, 33 High Street South, Dunstable, rated on August 15; Red Rooster Peri Peri, at 7 Market Square, Luton, rated on August 28; East Ocean Fish and Chips, at 4 Bedford Road, Houghton Regis, rated on August 21; A1 Lahori Zaiqa Ltd, at 130 Dunstable Road, Luton, rated on September 24; Curry Centre, at 15 Market Hall, Luton, rated on September 2; The Friendly Fish Bar, at 247 Birdsfoot Lane, Luton, rated on September 6.

Rated 5: Starbucks (Airside) at London Luton Airport, Airport Way, Luton; rated on July 2; Old Moat House at Nunnery Lane, Luton; rated on July 29; Ambala Foods Ltd at 211 Dunstable Road, Luton; rated on July 29; Pepe's Piri Piri at 2 Queensway Parade, Dunstable, rated on August 29; Papa Johns Pizza at 7 Archway Parade, Marsh Road, Luton; rated on September 4; Lets Get Loaded at 130a Leagrave Road, Luton; rated on September 18; Flag Club at Stopsley Community Primary School, Hitchin Road, Luton; rated on September 5; Jaccs Coffee Shop Ltd at Units 2 To 3 Bullpond Lane, Dunstable, rated on September 13; The Nags Head at 1 High Street North, Dunstable, rated on September 9; Ace Chicken at 1 Winfield Street, Dunstable; rated on August 15; Cookies & Cream at Unit E The Galaxy, Bridge Street, Luton; rated on October 2; LLA Excellence Academy at Percival House, 134 Percival Way, London Luton Airport; rated on September 18.