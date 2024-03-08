5 businesses need major improvements as latest Luton and Dunstable food hygiene ratings revealed
Five takeaways and food places across Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis have been told to make major improvements as the latest Food Hygiene ratings are revealed.
We're back with the roundup of the scores from the Food Standards Agency. If you’re unsure about where to go for a meal or which takeaway to order from?
Having a look at the food hygiene rating is a good place to start. Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5 - and here's exactly what they mean:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
Search our interactive table to look at the latest scores on the doors that have been handed out