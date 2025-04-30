5 takeaways need major improvement as latest food hygiene ratings for Luton and Dunstable are revealed
We're back with the roundup of the scores from the Food Standards Agency.
The ratings are a snapshot of the standards found at a business at the time of inspection.
Across the towns, five places were told to make major improvements: Fast & Fresh Pizza and Pizza Go Go in Dunstable; Oven Pizza and Piri Piri; Zaika Grill and Chef Peking Chinese Take Away in Luton.
So let’s have a look at the latest scores on the doors that have been handed out.
Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5 - and here's exactly what they mean.
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
All ratings were correct as of April 30. Use our searchable table to find the latest ratings near you.
It means that of Luton's 201 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 118 (59 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.
