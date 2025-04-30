5 takeaways need major improvement as latest food hygiene ratings for Luton and Dunstable are revealed

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 30th Apr 2025, 12:22 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2025, 12:33 BST
Five takeaways in and around Luton and Dunstable are in need of major improvements as the latest Food Hygiene ratings are revealed.

We're back with the roundup of the scores from the Food Standards Agency.

The ratings are a snapshot of the standards found at a business at the time of inspection.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurantA Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant
Across the towns, five places were told to make major improvements: Fast & Fresh Pizza and Pizza Go Go in Dunstable; Oven Pizza and Piri Piri; Zaika Grill and Chef Peking Chinese Take Away in Luton.

So let’s have a look at the latest scores on the doors that have been handed out.

Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5 - and here's exactly what they mean.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

All ratings were correct as of April 30. Use our searchable table to find the latest ratings near you.

It means that of Luton's 201 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 118 (59 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

