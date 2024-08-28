500 new jobs on the way as family business in Dunstable marks 40th anniversary with £150m investment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Dunstable based business has unveiled a £150m investment plan to mark its 40th anniversary and generate more than 500 jobs.

Signature Flatbreads, one of the UK’s leading family bakery businesses, was originally founded by Dr Samir Eid in 1984 and is celebrating its 40th anniversary on September 5.

The multi-cultural business, which employs over 2,000 people with 27 languages spoken, has pioneered making world breads accessible to UK consumers, providing alternatives to traditional loaves.

The company introduced the UK’s first commercial naan breads and tortillas into British supermarket in the 1980s and says driving innovation remains core to the company’s success. Under its growing brand, Deli Kitchen, it offers a range of breads including Italian-inspired Sliced Focaccia, Greek Flatbreads, Brioche Style Wraps and Persian Flatbreads.

Signature Flatbreads is a truly multi-cultural business with 27 languages spoken.

The business, which had a turnover of £200m turnover last year, is now led by third-generation bakers, William and Charles Eid. The 40th anniversary marks the end of an ambitious £100m investment programme, with plans to invest over £150m to expand its range of breads and create more than 500 jobs over the next few years.

The company supplies to customers in over 70 countries from its bakeries in the UK and India.

To mark the 40th anniversary the heritage of its founder will be honoured with a Lebanese-inspired meal for staff. There will also be a company bake-off competition, charity sporting events and launch of a new company website charting the company’s history.

William Eid, joint chief executive of Signature Flatbreads, said: “In 1984, my late father founded our bakery with a mission to introduce a variety of breads from around the world to the UK market and beyond. We are so pleased to offer such a fabulous variety of breads today; breads that are so versatile in the creation of quick and wonderful meals for our consumer. Our investments are intended to keep our offering relevant, as we continue to champion innovation and to support our customers in their own growth plans.”

William and Chares Eid, joint chief executives of Dunstable based businessSignature Flatbreads.

Charles Eid, joint chief executive, said: “Our small family bakery has grown into a market leader, baking over 2 billion breads each year, as we proudly celebrate our 40th year. We now export to more than 70 countries from our bakeries, but family values and teamwork remain at the heart of everything we do.”