6 takeaways need major improvement as latest food hygiene ratings for Luton and Dunstable are revealed
We're back with the roundup of the scores from the Food Standards Agency. Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5 - and here's exactly what they mean:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
Across the towns, six places were told to make major improvements – Meedou in Barton-le-Clay, Ahmed’s Fast Food, Kingsway Karahi and Man Ho Restaurant in Luton and Dunstable’s The Froth 'n' Elbow and Peri Peri Palace.
The ratings are a snapshot of the standards found at a business at the time of inspection.
All ratings were correct as of March 31. Use our searchable table to find the latest ratings near you.
You can visit the Food Standards Agency’s website to find out more.
