8 pubs in Dunstable and Houghton Regis given Best Bar None award
The pubs were among 19 venues to have earned the Best Bar None accreditation for upholding “the highest standards in responsible alcohol licensing and management".
In Dunstable, The Nags Head, The Grove Theatre, The White Swan, The Poynters Arms, The Gary Coopers, The Ewe & Lamb and The Highwayman were awarded the certification, as was The Chequers in Houghton Regis.
Cllr Steve Owen, Executive Member for Community Safety, said: "This scheme has been instrumental in creating safer and more welcoming town centres across Central Bedfordshire. Through collaboration with local venues and our partners in the police and fire services, we are setting high standards and ensuring the public can enjoy a night out with confidence.
“We are proud of the commitment shown by our local businesses and delighted to see them receive the recognition they deserve."