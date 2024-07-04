Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eight takeaways and businesses in Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis are in need of major improvements as the latest Food Hygiene ratings are revealed.

Among those told to improve are Pizza Delivery, Sugar Loaf, Curry Tonight, Southern Fried Chicken & Pizza Direct, Magic Corn, Cozy Cup, Cafe One57 and the Spice Hut.

We're back with the roundup of the scores from the Food Standards Agency. Not sure where to go for a meal or which takeaway to order from? Having a look at the food hygiene rating is a good place to start. Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5 - and here's exactly what they mean:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker (photo from Victoria Jones/PA Images)

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So let’s have a look at the latest scores on the doors that have been handed out.

The majority of restaurants, canteens and eateries in Luton have ratings of three or higher.

Establishments like takeaways, pubs and bars are rated in three areas when they are inspected.

They are assessed on hygienic food handling – how food is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored, the cleanliness and condition of facilities and buildings and management of food safety, which looks at systems in place to make sure that food is safe to eat and if the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.