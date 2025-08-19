Legalise it Solicitors has won the best solicitors award in England’s Business Awards 2025.

Legalise It Solicitors opened its doors on 1 September 2024, following the award of a Legal Aid Immigration and Asylum contract. In less than a year, we have made a measurable and life-changing impact on some of the most vulnerable members of society.

We provide free legal aid to asylum seekers and victims of domestic violence. In just 11 months, we have directly assisted over 135 clients through legal aid, while also going above and beyond to provide pro bono advice where funding does not apply. We have worked closely with refugee organisations to assist individuals—often survivors of domestic abuse—entirely free of charge.

In addition to in-person work, our firm offers free telephone advice, enabling hundreds of people to access urgent legal support. These calls often mean the difference between a person remaining safe or facing harm.

Shakil Shah (Director)

Our director, Mr. Shakil Shah, is an experienced solicitor in immigration and crime, with over 10 years in the legal profession. Having qualified in 2018, he is also a Crime Duty Solicitor and Immigration Advisor. Mr. Shah’s journey is an inspiring testament to perseverance: arriving in the UK in 2007 on a student visa, completing his legal qualifications here, and ultimately becoming the founder of his own law firm.

Mr. Shah’s story is not only one of personal success but also one of giving back—as a high taxpayer, an active participant in fundraisers, and a regular donor to charitable causes. His professional standing is backed by our firm’s Specialist Quality Mark (SQM) accreditation and a growing reputation for excellence.

We are proud to have recently secured an additional Legal Aid Agency contract for crime, enabling us to assist clients at police stations, magistrates’ courts, and crown courts. Mr. Shah’s background includes working with Legal 500-ranked firms and his name being mentioned in the Legal 500 in 2024 for his work at Woolfe & Co Solicitors. Over his career, he has worked on several high-profile cases, successfully defending clients and helping thousands secure visas, bail, and justice.

In under a year of operation, our turnover has exceeded £70,000, and our 5-star Google rating—based on independent client reviews—speaks for itself.

What sets Legalise It Solicitors apart is empathy born of experience. Mr. Shah’s own immigration journey gives him a profound understanding of the struggles clients face. Our team combines this compassion with expert legal skills to deliver results that genuinely transform lives.

We were nominated for the awards by members of the public and on the 17th August 2025, we won the award at Radisson Blu hotel Stansted.

We will be included as a finalist for the Grand awards which will take place in November this year.

