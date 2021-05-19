A real buzz at The Mall Luton with the installation of rooftop beehive

The Mall Luton is buzzing with the news that a beehive has been installed on a car park roof of the shopping centre.

It's part of The Mall’s ongoing sustainability plan and coincides with World Bee Day (Thursday, May 20).

The new beehive forms part of The Mall’s eco committee relaunch and sustainability plan and will see a further two beehives installed later this year.

Volunteer Tina with the bees

Following conversations with Bedfordshire Beekeepers Association, The Mall’s general manager Roy Greening has been working alongside the association’s chairman Colin Hall – also a local beekeeper with almost 50 years’ experience to gain insight into beekeeping ahead of the installation.

The Mall has also enlisted two of the centre’s own volunteers to look after the bees - business manager Tracey Bateman and administrator Tina Hall. Alongside receiving one-to-one help and mentorship from Colin, both members of staff will complete online training as part of their membership with Bedfordshire Beekeepers Association to become certified beekeepers.

Mr Greening said: “We’re delighted to announce we’ve recently installed our very own beehive, as part of our ongoing sustainability plan. Located on The Mall’s roof, we’ve been working closely alongside the chairman of Bedfordshire’s Beekeepers Association, finding the perfect location to ensure we offer the bees a happy home!”

He added: “Two of our very own staff members have kindly volunteered to look after our bees and will be fully trained by the end of the year as beekeepers. The bees seem very happy in their brand-new home and have already started to produce some honey! We’re now looking forward to installing a further two beehives by the end of the year and we can’t wait to update you all on our progress!”

The bee enclosure

The hive