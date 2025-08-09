Watch as a politics expert discusses the potential impact of AI on the job market.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We've all heard the warnings that artificial intelligence (AI) could change work as we know it, and possibly wipe out whole careers.

But what's fact? What's fear? And how much is already happening under the radar?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Politics and economics expert Dr Steve McCabe says AI is “going to take away jobs” and he “can’t see where the new jobs are going to come from”

Dr Steve McCabe, politics and economics expert, said: “What's very significant in previous versions of the Industrial Revolution, I'm talking about the original one a couple of hundred years ago, and indeed even the more recent one in terms of IT, it’s created new opportunities, some people resisted it for understandable reasons, because of course they feared the changes, but it created new opportunities, new jobs.

Could artificial intelligence take your job? Expert unpacks the real risk. | Canva

“The real danger of AI, it's going to take away jobs, and from where I'm sort of standing, I can't see where the new jobs are going to come from.

“IT was supposed to liberate us, and it has done, but of course it's created other sorts of burdens upon us. And indeed, of course, the whole point about AI, it's going to be used by the big companies, they are sort of footloose, they're often based overseas, they get the benefit, but it's a matter of the benefits that they enjoy - do we sort of get some of that back through taxation? So big questions to the governments.”