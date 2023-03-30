All the takeaways and restaurants in Luton handed a 5-star food hygiene rating in 2023 so far

All the ratings were correct as of March 24

Fancy getting a takeaway or dining out this weekend? We’ve taken a look at the food hygiene ratings handed out in Luton so far this year – and these places have the top score on the doors.

Food hygiene ratings help people to choose where to eat out or shop for food by telling them how seriously the business takes its food hygiene standards.

Establishments like takeaways, pubs and bars are rated in three areas when they are inspected.

They are assessed on hygienic food handling – how food is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored, the cleanliness and condition of facilities and buildings and management of food safety, which looks at systems in place to make sure that food is safe to eat and if the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

Here are all the cafes, restaurants, pubs, sandwich shops and takeaways in Luton that were given a rating of 5, according to the Food Standards Agency:

McDonalds McDonalds at Dunstable Road Retail Park was rated on January 20

Khyber House New Khyber House at 10 High Town Road was rated on January 18

A One Dosa A One Dosa at 129 Dunstable Road was rated on January 12

Off The Wall Off The Wall at 6 to 8 Park Street was rated on January 16