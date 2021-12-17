Amazon Dunstable give a helping hand to Luton homeless charity NOAH

Ruzanna Sargsyan, General Manager at Amazon in Dunstable

A charity providing welfare and outreach services to vulnerable people in Bedfordshire has received £1,000 from the Amazon team in Dunstable.

NOAH Enterprise takes a holistic approach to homelessness and exclusion, offering welfare, advice and outreach services to vulnerable people in the community.

The donation from the Amazon team will be used to buy every day food items for the NOAH Welfare Centre kitchen, who provide hot and nutritious meals for their clients, 365 days a year.

Alongside the £1,000 donation, the Amazon team in Dunstable offered NOAH a donation of winter coats for the homeless. The coats were collected at the fulfilment centre throughout October and November.

Ruzanna Sargsyan, General Manager at Amazon in Dunstable, said: “We are so pleased to provide NOAH with this donation and a delivery of practical winter coats for those who are homeless. We wanted to support the charity’s work looking after the most vulnerable in our community and we’re pleased to lend NOAH a helping hand.”

Paul Prosser, Head of Welfare Services at NOAH, added: “On behalf of myself and the rest of the team at NOAH, I want to say thank you to the Dunstable Amazon team for their support – their donation will make a big difference to the lives of those in poverty this winter.”

The donation to NOAH was made as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities around its operating locations in the UK.