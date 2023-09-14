Amazon Dunstable Hosts Summertime Celebration
The celebration, organised as a thank you to the Dunstable team for the work they do delivering for customers around the UK, involved face painting, carnival rides and food.
Hannah Makani, an employee from Amazon in Dunstable who brought her sons to the celebration, said: “We had such a brilliant afternoon at Amazon’s summer party, enjoying good food, fun and laughter. Thank you to our teammates for arranging such a great event!”
Omer Kartal, General Manager at Amazon in Dunstable, added:
“We love coming together as a team to celebrate our successes, and the experiences are always even better when our loved ones join in with the fun, too. This year’s summer party at Dunstable was a chance to treat the team and say thank you for their efforts this year so far. It was a brilliant day!”