Amazon Dunstable supports children with cancer

The team from Amazon in Dunstable made a £1,000 donation to Luton and Dunstable Hospital as part of the company’s global Amazon Goes Gold for Kids with Cancer campaign during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Since 2017, Amazon employees have helped raise awareness and joined in the fight against childhood cancer thanks to the Amazon Goes Gold for Kids with Cancer campaign.

A gold ribbon is the universal symbol for childhood cancer and Amazon employees from Dunstable held a month-long series of gold-themed events in recognition of the international emblem.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dunstable team also showed solidarity to children with cancer by donating £1,000 to Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

Oliver aged 6

One of the events this year at Amazon in Dunstable was a Pyjama Day, which saw the team wear pyjamas to work in honour of children who spend every day in their pyjamas during treatment.

Other events taking place at Amazon in Dunstable included a site tour for children being cared for by Keech Hospice and Luton and Dunstable Hospital. The children were also asked to draw pictures and had the opportunity to watch the team at Amazon’s Print on Demand centre create books of their collections of drawings.

The aim of Amazon’s Goes Gold campaign is to support kids impacted by cancer as part of the company’s commitment to have a meaningful impact in the communities it serves around the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over 400,000 children across the globe will be diagnosed with cancer this year, and Amazon has an opportunity to make a difference for thousands of these children and their families by raising greater awareness and supporting the work being done in cancer research and front-line care.

Amazon Dunstable General Manager, Omer Kartal, said: “Amazon has proudly supported Childhood Cancer Awareness month since 2017 and this year, we’re pleased to continue playing a part at Amazon in Dunstable with our pyjama party and gold-themed events. We’re pleased to support the efforts of Luton and Dunstable Hospital, an organisation that has a profound impact on children and families in our community.”

Adina Ghimici is one of the Amazon employees who took part in Amazon Goes Gold for Kids with Cancer. She added: “Everyone at Amazon in Dunstable loved taking part in our gold-themed events to raise awareness of childhood cancer. I think it’s brilliant that we’re also able to support Luton and Dunstable Hospital, whose staff and volunteers do incredible work for families in our area.”

Amazon employees in the UK also had the opportunity to support children and families affected by childhood cancer by packing activity kits for children facing cancer, which were distributed to nearby hospitals and hospices. Employees also took part in volunteering with childhood cancer charities and organisations, and had the opportunity to write short stories for children spending time in hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK. Amazon provides students, teachers and parents with free computer science and STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and has teamed up with charity partner Magic Breakfast to deliver more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in disadvantaged areas of the country.