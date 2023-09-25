Amazon Dunstable Supports Local Hospice with Donation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Keech Hospice Care now has two sites – One in Luton and one in Bedford providing specialist care for both adults and children with a life-limiting illnesses.

The charity has been supported by Amazon since 2017, with the fulfilment centre teams in Dunstable and Milton Keynes making donations to the hospice for the past six years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year, the donation from Amazon in Dunstable will go towards providing care and support to children, adults and their loved ones.

The Amazon team at Keech Hospice's Colour Dash

Alongside the donation to Keech Hospice Care, the team from Amazon took part in the charity’s Colour Dash fundraising event, a 5km race around Rothamsted Park where participants were showered with coloured powder along the route.

Sunny Jalil, an employee from Amazon in Dunstable who attended the Colour Dash, said:

“It’s great to see Amazon showing continued support to a charity that focuses on the care of adults and children with life-limiting illnesses. We had such a great time at the Colour Dash and I’m happy that we were able to be present with the Keech team on their fun-filled day.”

Omer Kartal, General Manager at Amazon in Dunstable, said:

Keech Hospice Care has received a £1,750 donation from the team at Amazon in Dunstable

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m pleased that we can support our friends at Keech Hospice Care yet again and continue building our relationship with the charity’s team. We couldn’t be happier to show our gratitude with this donation.”

Nikki Samsa, Associate Director – Supporter Engagement from Keech Hospice Care, added:

“I would like to thank Omer, Sunny and the team at Amazon in Dunstable for their continued support over the past six years. The Colour Dash is just one event that can help us raise money for our patients, and paired with donations like this, it allows us keep making the difference when it matters the most.”

The donation to Keech Hospice Care was made as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities around its operating locations across the UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement