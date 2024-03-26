Amazon team celebrates after another year of success

The Amazon team was treated to the dress to impress celebration after another successful year at the fulfilment centre in Dunstable . At the party, guests enjoyed food, drink and entertainment.

Amazon in Dunstable’s General Manager, Omer Kartal, said: “The annual team party is one of the highlights of the year at Amazon, so it was great to finally celebrate in style again as colleagues and friends. The event gave us the opportunity to say a big thank you to the team in Dunstable for all the effort given over the previous 12 months. We are excited to continue delivering smiles to customers in Dunstable and beyond in 2024.”