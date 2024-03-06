Andrews UK and Kids Active Media form The Smart Magazine Company

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two established forces within the world of publishing, boasting over 50 years of combined experience, Andrews UK (AUK) and Kids Active Media (KAM) have partnered on an exciting new venture which will see both companies evolve and grow alongside their shared new enterprise.

From nursery reads to retro flashbacks, The Smart Magazine Company has aspiring plans to build on the success of the company’s first creation, ‘POPIN’, and deliver great, unique content that will engage with readers of all ages.

“This merger was a smart move and brings economies of scope that weren't possible just through organic growth. With a welcome lift from Andrews UK Limited who’ve been a leading name in UK publishing and distribution for over twenty years, I know this synergy merger will escalate the company's products and value.” Justine Maynard CEO KAM Limited

POPIN has gone from strength to strength.

The Smart Magazine Company is set to leverage Andrews UK’s existing extensive infrastructure. A modern multimedia company, Andrews UK’s extensive global reach includes book publishing, video game publishing and development, film distribution and audio production and distribution.

“AUK is looking to the future — a cross-platform, multimedia future, in which our expanded profile allows AUK to be able to adapt, grow and evolve as the markets rapidly change over the coming years; working across physical and digital media, cross-pollinating IP and mediums between the various strands of the company. From children's books and magazines to celebrity autobiographies, multiple genre novels, gaming, plus audio and video content. The Smart Magazine Company builds on AUK’s prior acquisitions of Arthur H. Stockwell in 2022, and Matthew James Publishing in 2023 further expanding the team, our collected skills, experience and growing IP” Paul Andrews CEO Andrews UK Limited.

It’s not the first time the CEOs have rubbed shoulders in business over the past decade, and the British rights-owned production company Kids Active Media (KAM) specialising in developing concepts for Children’s Media, Music, Theatre Production and Publishing will complement AUK’s growth.

Producing content based on its own original IP, with projects aimed at children from nursery age to pre-teens, POPIN was first established by KAM in 2023. Breaking retail barriers the publication is now stocked in major retailers including Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, and Morrisons, alongside other high street retailers and newsagents.

POPIN has reached thousands of children, parents, caregivers and teachers since its launch and continues to grow month-over-month. With the new synergy merge, The Smart Magazine Company will expand its publications across audiences and genres throughout the coming years. It already has two new scheduled titles for 2024/25 and upholding the sustainability values of the company's launch, publications will be minus a popular retail covermount and use of single-phase plastics.

“Each of our kids' publications will be built on a principle of education wrapped with fun and all titles will maintain our sustainability values which are at the heart of this company. You won’t find our products basking in the sun-beamed seas. We know that the majority of parents hate the tat of covermounts, yet they are still a retail favourite even in the current environmental state of our planet. We won’t be a part of upselling plastic tat to children and if we can contribute a fraction of help to reducing the use of plastic production that's contributing to global climate change, my generation may just see a better future for our kids. We can also boast that POPIN won’t be a cause for tantrums over that in the supermarket aisle!” Justine Maynard

The Smart Magazine Company is set to build a foundation for a bright future. By utilising their multiple talents and varied expertise, working together the companies will form footprints to yield better results and growth.

For more information on The Smart Magazine company visit: www.smartmagazines.uk

For Andrews UK Limited visit: www.andrewsuk.com