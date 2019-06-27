Andy puts Luton on the map as he models for Ronaldo’s CR7 brand

A Luton entrepreneur wowed audiences when he modelled for the third year in a row at Madeira Fashion Weekend.

Andy Figueira, 31, was delighted to travel to the island and strutt his stuff in several designer brands, including Cristiano Ronaldo’s CR7, VIPortuguese, House of Radha and Designer’s Corner by Francis Cardoso.

Andy on the catwalk. Credit: Lapis-lazul.

The famous show was held at Cais Do Carvao in Funchal on June 1 and 2, and ended in style with an after party at Club Dubai, where DJ Ruben Da Cruz played a set.

Andy said: “It was a great success with a really good turn out, full of locals and tourists watching the show.

“Cristiano’s mother Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro and sister Elma Aveiro were in attendance, and the show opened with Elma, accompanied by popular international DJ Ruben Da Cruz, and international dancer, Francis Cardoso, arriving in a yacht.

“I met some great people at this year’s event and it was great to catch up with Elma.”

Credit:Lapis-lazuli.

In 2018 Andy was crowned Mr Madeira Fashion Weekend, while 2019 was his third year modelling for Cristiano Ronaldo’s CR7 and his second year modelling for VIPortuguese and Designer’s Corner.

He is now taking time to focus on his fitness and his career in acting, while he also runs a wrestling website PWMania.com.