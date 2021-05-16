Are Covid restrictions in Luton still working? Here are the areas where infections rose and fell in the first week of May as drinkers returned to pubs

Lockdown is gradually lifting in Luton and across England - but there are some areas where coronavirus cases are rising. And although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, the so-called Indian variant is fast becoming a cause of concern for the Government with infections identified across the UK. There are fears the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened by the new variant. The latest figures for Luton show six out of 21 neighbourhoods saw an increase in infections in the latest seven-day period, the first week of May. Meanwhile 11 neighbourhoods had fewer than three cases, and there were nine where cases had fallen. Now with gyms, bars and restaurants opening to customers again, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between May 1 and May 8, which stayed the same, and which saw a decrease. Note: Where cases rates are between 0 and 2 the Government will not give out exact numbers to avoid identifying individual people.