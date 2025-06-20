Arriva launches £9.7million fleet of next-generation buses on enhanced Luton Busway network

Arriva has unveiled a £9.7 million fleet of 30 low-emission buses on its upgraded busway network, linking Luton, Dunstable, Houghton Regis and London Luton Airport.

The new buses use the latest Euro VI engines, helping to cut emissions and improve air quality. They’re a big step forward for cleaner, more comfortable travel on Europe’s biggest guided busway.

This investment reflects Arriva’s ongoing commitment to better, more reliable local bus services, with a focus on frequent, accessible transport that connects people and the places they need to travel to.

Each bus includes next stop audio and visual announcements, comfortable seating, USB charging and easy access for all.

The buses have been carefully designed to deliver a great experience for people catching a flight, travelling to work or going to college.

The launch follows a complete upgrade of the Busway timetable from 1 June, introducing:

More frequent services, with buses up to every 7–8 minutes between London Luton Airport and Dunstable and between Lewsey Farm and Luton.

24/7 operations, with round-the-clock buses from London Luton Airport on routes A and Z.

Expanded connections, linking new and growing communities like Linmere and Thorn directly into the Busway.

Enhanced airport links, offering a better experience for passengers travelling to and from London Luton Airport, linking more areas of Dunstable and Houghton Regis directly to the airport.

Matt King, network manager for Arriva in Luton, said: “This investment is about more than just new buses, it’s also about raising the standard of public transport for everyone who lives, works, or travels in and around Luton.

“We’ve listened to our passengers and shaped the new buses, routes and timetable around what they told us they need. With frequent services, comfortable seats and direct links, we want taking the bus to feel like the natural choice over the car, which is better value for money and better for the planet.”

The Busway investment also supports London Luton Airport’s wider ambitions to reduce congestion, improve air quality, and deliver better public transport choices for reaching the growing airport.

Andy Martin, surface access development manager for London Luton Airport added: "Arriva’s bus network is a vital part of the public transport system serving London Luton Airport (LLA).

“As a 24/7 operation with over 60% of our staff living locally, a reliable, high-quality bus service is essential to supporting our workforce, contributing to our sustainability goals and offering convenient travel for passengers flying from LLA.

“As the airport continues to grow, we look forward to working closely with local bus operators to further expand and improve services for both staff and guests."

The new services include routes A, H, L, X2/X3 and Z, offering regular departures from early morning through to midnight and beyond, seven days a week.

To find out more about the new network and view timetables, visit Bus Services in Luton | Luton Buses | Arriva