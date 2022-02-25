Asda Luton picked for Just Eat grocery delivery trial

Asda's Luton store is one of just a handful of branches picked to trial the supermarket's new Just Eat delivery service.

Alongside its own delivery options including Same Day, Next Day and Express delivery, Asda's launch for the first time on the Just Eat app and website gives shoppers another way to get more than 900 branded and Asda own brand items delivered to their doorstep.

Products available on the platform include everyday essentials such as fresh meat, fruit, vegetables, and household goods, through to meal solutions and confectionery.

Some Just Eat Asda products

Customers can place an Asda grocery order via Just Eat here in the same way that they would order a takeaway, with no minimum spend required to qualify for delivery. Orders over £15 will receive free delivery with baskets under this delivered to Luton residents for £2.49. Orders are subject to a 5% service fee.

Once an order is placed it is then confirmed, picked, and packed by colleagues at Asda Luton and delivered to customers within a two-mile radius of the store.

Asda is the first of the big four supermarkets to offer groceries via the UK’s most popular food delivery app. It says the partnership will allow Asda to reach more customers in new locations, as it looks to expand the number of flexible delivery options available. If the trial is successful, more stores could be added in the coming months.

Simon Gregg, Senior Vice President of E-commerce at Asda, said: “We want to give customers in Luton more choice in how they shop with us, with options for rapid, same day and next day delivery now available in stores across the UK. Through Asda.com and our partnership with Just Eat, customers can get everything from a full shop through to speedy, convenient delivery on forgotten essentials.”