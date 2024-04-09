Att10tive celebrates Luton’s Social Justice Unit’s £1.89 million award to continue the work

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Att10tive’s Youth Ambassadors support to the fairness Task Force has included:

​1. Actively participating in Luton’s Fairness Task Force regular meetings, sharing ideas in particular from young people, supporting a collective effort to address poverty and inequality within the town head-on. Through collaborative discussions, they helped champion innovative solutions, bridging gaps, and fostering a more equitable town.

​2. Net Zero Event Presentation. One of Att10tives youth ambassadors Katerina Isaja took centre stage at a recent Fairness Task Force Net Zero Event, sharing insights on sustainability, climate action, and environmental responsibility. Her engaging presentations inspired attendees to take meaningful steps toward a greener future.

Ruth Deputy Team Leader

​3. “Coppers and Communities” collaboration Att10tive worked together with YouTurn Futures and Mary Seacole Housing Association to develop the “Coppers and Communities” project, a ground breaking initiative that explored young people’s perceptions of the police in Luton.

Att10tives deputy team leader Ruth Mac-Moniobo said “Presenting at the Luton Fairness Task Force was a meaningful experience where we saw a range of organisations and people come together to improve our community. Seeing people from different backgrounds in the room was impressive and made me feel proud to be part of such a diverse and inclusive environment. As a young presenter, I felt honoured that my voice was valued and that I could contribute to making a positive impact on Luton. This experience reinforced the importance of collaboration and reminded me that every individual, regardless of age, plays a crucial role in building a fairer and more equitable community. I’m really grateful to Luton’s Social Justice Unit and my organisation Att10tive for making this happen and giving me these opportunities.”

Youth Ambassador Katerina Isaja who has been to many Fairness Task Force events, worked on Att10tive’s Coppers and Communities project and presented at the Task Force’s Net Zero event said “Presenting at the Fairness Task Force was a very enlightening experience. I was nervous at first then I just realised that they just wanted to hear what young people thought about Net Zero. The response I got made me feel proud, It was heartening to know that they actually listened, it felt empowering for myself being a young person and a Youth Ambassador”

​4. School and College Partnerships. Att10tive has collaborated extensively with schools and colleges across Luton on this agenda. This has included working with Putteridge High school and Barnfield college on a Diversity, Equality and Inclusion video to show the outstanding work of the college students. Att10tive has also delivered a wide range of workshops and projects which have helped to nurture essential life skills to thousands of young people, developing teamwork, communication skills, project management skills, adaptability and teaching problem-solving methods.

Katerina Isaja