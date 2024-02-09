Att10tive gets an inspirational media professional as the new chairperson

Phil Dickson Earle is a Senior Media Resource Technician at Luton Sixth Form College where he runs a 72 hours in films challenge for students amongst his many responsibilities. Phil has also been involved in a record label and has spent 30 years in amateur theatre.

He said “I’ve known Montell our managing director for many years and have seen Att10tive grown from an idea to an organisations that changes and transforms many people’s lives for the better. I truly believe that a connected community gives us access to new ideas and opportunities which is why I’m a big believer in the partnership work Att10tive does. I fully align with Att10tives ethos of engaging, educating and empowering everyone of any age no matter who they are or where they come from”