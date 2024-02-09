Att10tive gets an inspirational media professional as the new chairperson
Att10tive is one of Luton and Bedfordshire's best known social enterprises and is backed by the Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation, Bedfordshire Police and works across schools, colleges and community groups.
Phil Dickson Earle is a Senior Media Resource Technician at Luton Sixth Form College where he runs a 72 hours in films challenge for students amongst his many responsibilities. Phil has also been involved in a record label and has spent 30 years in amateur theatre.
He said “I’ve known Montell our managing director for many years and have seen Att10tive grown from an idea to an organisations that changes and transforms many people’s lives for the better. I truly believe that a connected community gives us access to new ideas and opportunities which is why I’m a big believer in the partnership work Att10tive does. I fully align with Att10tives ethos of engaging, educating and empowering everyone of any age no matter who they are or where they come from”
Managing Director Montell Neufville said “We are so pleased to welcome Phil as the new chair of Att10tive. He brings a wealth of experience and passion to the role”