AW Group celebrates 20 years at AW House with stunning mural honouring its legacy

The Famous Redcoat Aircraft fuselage

2025 marks a major milestone for AW Group Limited as the company celebrates 20 successful years since the opening of its flagship headquarters, AW House. To commemorate this two-decade tenure in the heart of Luton, the group has unveiled a striking new mural that pays tribute to its rich past, vibrant present, and promising future.

The mural, a bold and colourful visual narrative, was commissioned by AW Group and masterfully designed by local artist Dan Eaton, known for his work under Winter Wonderland Windows. Spanning an entire wall within AW House grounds, the mural captures the essence of the company’s journey from humble beginnings to a landmark Luton enterprise.

On the left-hand side of the mural, viewers are introduced to Russ Allen, the visionary founder of AW Group, depicted overlooking the Chaul End Lane site on the day of its acquisition—a moment in time that marked the birth of the Luton Truckstop, a key part of the company’s early portfolio.

Progressing across the mural, two vehicles take centre stage as a nod to AW Group’s logistics heritage: a traditional removal van and one of the company’s iconic orange lorries, representing the strength of its operations over the decades. Behind them, under a glowing sun, is a depiction of the Redcoat aircraft fuselage—an iconic artefact famously relocated across Luton Airport by AW Removals in the mid-1980s, showcasing the team’s logistical prowess and can-do spirit.

AW House and one of its future directors

The right-hand side of the mural transitions to the modern era, with a proud portrayal of AW House itself—now a fixture of the Luton skyline and a symbol of the company's evolution into a dynamic property and commercial services provider. Standing beside the building are the three granddaughters of Russ Allen—the next generation of leadership—poised to carry the company forward with the same entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to excellence.

Speaking on the new installation, a spokesperson for AW Group said:

“This mural is more than just art. It’s a visual celebration of where we’ve come from, what we’ve achieved, and where we’re headed. As we mark 20 years at AW House, it feels fitting to reflect on our journey while embracing the exciting road ahead.”

The mural not only commemorates the history of AW Group but also adds a splash of creativity and pride to the business landscape of Luton. It serves as a powerful reminder of what local enterprise can achieve with vision, resilience, and strong community roots.

With this new installation, AW Group continues to cement its place not just as a local business success story, but as a pillar of Luton’s commercial heritage—and its future.