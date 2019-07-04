Award winning artist brings eco-friendly hat collection to Luton’s Wardown House

Visual artist and milliner, Alva Wilson, is proud to showcase his collection of environmentally friendly hats at Luton’s Wardown House.

Alva’s work side steps conventional hat-making techniques in favour of plastic cups, cable ties and car parts, as he fuses art, design and environmental issues to create a foray of unique headwear out of recyclable materials.

Alva.

Indeed, some materials have been given by Vauxhall motors in Luton and Alva has created hats in honour of the town’s culture heritage.

Alva said: “Working with recyclable materials challenges you to experiment, invent new techniques or refine old ones in ways you never thought possible.”

The Arts Council awarded artist and milliner studied fashion at Middlesex University, and upon leaving, entered into millinery. His first collection was purchased by The Hat Shop in Covent Garden, London, and this became his springboard to sell to other shops in London and around the world including Europe, Japan and the USA.

He also opened ‘The Hat Gallery’ in 1998 at Broadway Market, Hackney, and was one of the pioneers who helped to regenerate the striving area.

Belt Buckles and Cable Ties.

Alva said: “My work incorporates traditional and contemporary techniques, fusing art, craft and design in search of new concepts that challenge conventionalism.

“The exhibition challenges traditional millinery techniques by making use of recyclable materials, creating a new direction - a ‘New Look.’ Dramatic and attention-grabbing, these hats are proof that style and environmental awareness needn’t be mutually exclusive.”

The collection will be available to view from July 6 until September 8 at Wardown House.