Baby scanning clinic opens in Luton
Hey Baby 4D is to become the go-to destination for comprehensive and compassionate pregnancy ultrasound scans in the heart of Luton.
Qualified and registered sonographers will be providing expecting parents with a range of pregnancy ultrasound scans to monitor and celebrate each stage of their pregnancy journey for a fair and affordable price.
The site has been transformed and purposely redesigned into a state-of-the-art scanning clinic, featuring a welcoming open plan reception area and dedicated scan room with gender reveal lighting and HD screens. There is parking close-by and the site benefits from ground floor accessibility.
Clinic owner Matt Mosey said of the opening: "We are thrilled to bring this important service to Luton, providing reassurance and bonding moments for mothers in the local area. We are looking forward to meeting you all!"
Hey Baby 4D Luton will offer a range of services including:
· Reassurance scans: Early scans designed to provide peace of mind and reassurance in those early weeks of pregnancy.
· Gender scans: An exciting opportunity for parents to discover the gender of their baby with unique gender reveal lighting.
· 4D scans: Immersive scans that capture detailed, lifelike images of the baby in the womb, allowing parents to bond with their little one before birth.
· Blood tests: A variety of blood tests to screen for genetic conditions and discover baby’s gender.