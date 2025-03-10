Bannatyne Health Clubs in the South launch fundraising week for Operation Smile

Bannatyne Health Clubs across the South* are gearing up for an exciting week of fundraising activities in support of Operation Smile, a global charity that provides life-changing cleft surgery for children in need.

Running from Monday 10th March, the fundraising week will feature a variety of fun and engaging activities designed to encourage participation from both members and staff, with the aim of raising as much money as possible for this vital cause.

These include spinathon, car washes, pie the general manager, sports day boot camp, bingo night and raffles and tombola.

In addition to cleft surgery, Operation Smile provides essential care including nutrition support, dentistry, orthodontics, speech therapy, and psychosocial services to the children and their families. To further boost donations, Bannatyne members will have the opportunity to receive a guest day pass in exchange for a £5 donation.

Duncan Bannatyne on a previous Operation Smile mission

The initiative holds special significance as Duncan Bannatyne, a long-time supporter and ambassador for Operation Smile, will travel with his wife, Nigora, in May 2025 to witness an all-female-led Operation Smile programme in Morocco. During their visit, they will observe life-changing operations and meet the patients and their families, many of whom will be babies and toddlers receiving surgery as part of the Women in Medicine programme.

Duncan has previously visited The Philippines, Mexico, Vietnam, and Ghana with Operation Smile, witnessing first-hand the transformative impact of their work.

Duncan Bannatyne said: “I am incredibly proud to support Operation Smile and witness the life-changing impact of these surgeries. The dedication and expertise of the medical teams provide hope and brighter futures for so many children. I encourage everyone to get involved in this fundraising effort and help bring more smiles to those in need.”

*Braintree, Bury St Edmunds, Chafford Hundred, Colchester, Colchester Kingsford Park, Fairfield, Lowestoft and Luton