‘Be inspired’ as Luton’s Hat Factory opens its doors today!

The Hat Factory Arts Centre re-opens its doors this Friday, marking the first phase of the ambitious £10m Hat District regeneration project.

The reopening launch of the Arts Centre will feature a newly-commissioned performance – #factoryreset – by physical theatre company Tangled Feet at 8pm (September 6), and afterwards, the Arts Centre will be open to anyone wanting to explore the new and redeveloped spaces, including the Beacon Lounge and Hatch 1&2 workshops.

Hat Factory Arts Centre. The first 500 people to enter the building will receive a commemorative and limited edition hat pin.

Marie Kirbyshaw, Culture Trust Luton’s chief executive, said: “We welcome everyone to explore the newly-renovated Hat Factory Arts Centre and enjoy the spaces, programme, café, gallery and workshops.

“The history of the Arts Centre, as a former Hat Factory and place for arts production, has been considered throughout the re-design. Our aim has been to make it easier to see what goes on here, to be inspired and to get involved.”

The centre’s updated and newly-equipped facilities include the expanded Hat Factory Café, new seats in the Studio Theatre, a sound-proofed Factory Floor music venue, new Beacon Lounge and a new indoor Long Gallery and outdoor digital art showcase.

The Arts Centre also features a range of new spaces including a bursary artist studio, Hatch 1 & 2 project and education workshops and quiet areas where people can meet.

The Arts Centre is at the heart of the emerging Hat District Creative Cluster, where the Culture Trust, Luton, is transforming old hat factories into creative industry workspaces and communal spaces.