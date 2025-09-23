Bedford brewer Wells & Co. sets out bold sustainability vision for its pubs and communities

Wells & Co. has today published its first-ever Sustainability Report, setting out how the Bedford-based family brewer is supporting its communities, protecting the local environment, and building a greener future for the next generation.

The fifth-generation family business, which celebrates its 150th anniversary next year, has placed sustainability at the heart of its operations. The new report shares how Wells & Co. is already making a difference here in Bedford and beyond:

The company is backing Don’t Lose the Ouse, a grassroots campaign tackling pollution in the River Great Ouse – a waterway deeply connected to the town’s history and community.

Brewpoint, Wells & Co.’s Bedford HQ, now runs on 100% renewable electricity, and the company has rolled this out across its managed pub estate too.

Over 36 electric vehicle charging points have been installed at local pubs, already powering millions of miles of cleaner driving through Bedfordshire and beyond.

Local biodiversity has been boosted with Beepoint, a cluster of colourful beehives just up the road from Brewpoint that produce award-winning honey.

Through events such as the Thriftathon at Brewpoint, the business has supported the Teenage Cancer Trust while encouraging the local community to recycle and reuse.

Looking to the future, Wells & Co. has set ambitious goals, which include achieving Net Zero operational emissions by 2030 and across its supply chain by 2040.

Pete Wells, CEO at Wells & Co., said: “Bedford is our home, and as we approach our 150th year, we want to make sure our legacy is more than great beer and great pubs. From protecting the River Great Ouse to creating spaces where the community can come together sustainably, this report is about putting people and planet at the centre of everything we do.”

Ed Robinson, Head of Sustainability at Wells & Co., added: “This report is our blueprint for the future, but it’s also a call to action. Whether it’s local charities, fellow brewers or community volunteers, we’ve seen the power of collaboration here in Bedford. By working together, we can tackle some of the biggest environmental challenges and create lasting change.”

The full report can be viewed on Wells & Co's recently launched recruitment microsite, which showcases what it is like to work at the family-owned brewery and pub co, as well as to run one of the 130 pubs across its tenanted estate. To read the report and discover the website, visit: https://www.lifeatwellsandco.com/.'

Wells & Co. was founded in 1876 and is an independent, fifth generation, family-owned business with an estate of 180 pubs in the UK and 19 in France. In 2020, Wells & Co opened Brewpoint on Cut Throat Lane, Bedford. Much more than just a state-of-the-art brewery facility, Brewpoint is a £14m investment into the long-standing business’ future with a shop, office, pub and EV chargers - a statement of intent built on five generations of craft beer.