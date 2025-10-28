Bedfordshire company honoured by receiving the UK’s highest business accolade for outstanding international growth.

HM The Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire alongside Mohit and Prashant Sawlani and team members at We Get Any Stock Ltd.

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Mrs Susan Lousada formally presented the King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade to We Get Any Stock Ltd at a special ceremony held at the company’s headquarters in Luton, Bedfordshire.

Now in its 59th year, the King’s Award for Enterprise (formerly known as The Queen’s Award for Enterprise) is the highest official UK accolade for British businesses.

In 2025, 197 companies across the United Kingdom received the Award, including 20 from the East of England region demonstrating the depth of talent, innovation and ambition that exists across this part of the country. The award celebrates exceptional achievements in innovation, international trade, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity through social mobility.

We Get Any Stock Ltd, a leading wholesaler of British food and non-food products, received this distinguished honour in recognition of its remarkable growth in international markets and continued contribution to UK trade.

Mrs Susan Lousada, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, congratulated the company on its outstanding success:

“It was a great pleasure to visit We Get Any Stock in Luton and to present them with The King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade. Their remarkable growth and success in exporting British products across the world is a source of immense pride for Bedfordshire.

This prestigious award is a tribute to the hard work, vision, and commitment of the company’s leadership and employees. We Get Any Stock exemplifies the drive, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit that make British businesses so admired internationally, and I offer my warmest congratulations to all involved.”

Commenting on the presentation, Prashant and Mohit Sawlani, Directors of We Get Any Stock Ltd, expressed pride in receiving the award:

“Receiving The King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade is an exceptional honour - the highest recognition of our hard work, commitment to excellence, innovation, and global reach.

As a company rooted in the fast-moving consumer goods industry, this achievement reflects the dedication of our entire team and the trust of our international partners.

We are truly honoured to welcome His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant to present this prestigious award. The Lord-Lieutenant’s presence adds great significance to this proud moment in our company’s history.”

During the presentation, the Lord-Lieutenant toured the company’s Luton headquarters, meeting members of staff and learning more about the company’s expansion and export operations. The event was attended by a number of Deputy Lieutenants, including Sir Les Ebdon and employees marking a proud milestone for the firm and for Bedfordshire’s thriving business community.