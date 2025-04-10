Bedfordshire firefighters donate hose reels to Whipsnade Zoo for charity initiative

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) has donated 10 obsolete hose reels to Whipsnade Zoo which will play a crucial role in their Warriors of Hope initiative.

The programme, currently in its second phase, supports veterans needing mental health support through animal-assisted therapeutic activities in a tranquil, natural setting.

The donation of hose reels, which are no longer fit for operational use, is a direct result of BFRS’s commitment to engaging with and giving back to the community.

Dunstable White Watch, led by Crew Commander Chris Parnham, helped organise the donation. The hose reels will be used as part of a variety of activities at the zoo aimed at providing veterans with new opportunities for healing, including creating terrariums and supporting the daily care of zoo animals such as hippos.

Beds Fire and Rescue Service has donated hose reels to Whipsnade Zoo for its Warriors of Hope initiative

Chris said: “We’re proud to support this incredible initiative and contribute to a cause that helps both veterans and the animals at Whipsnade Zoo. Our hose reels, which would otherwise be discarded, have now found a new purpose in helping to improve the mental health of veterans through animal-assisted therapy. This donation is just one example of BFRS’s ongoing commitment to supporting the wider community and making a positive impact wherever possible.”

Patrick Conlon, Community Engagement Programme Lead at Whipsnade Zoo, added: “We’re incredibly grateful to BFRS for their generous donation of hose, as this sturdy but flexible material is perfect for creating exciting and engaging items for the animals. It's been fantastic to see the veterans getting involved and transforming it into creative enrichment for lots of different species - from hammocks for the endangered François langurs, to a very large pig for the Amur tiger, Miron. It's a great opportunity for us to create positive change for both wildlife and people.”

The Warriors of Hope programme brings veterans closer to the animals in the zoo, fostering a sense of responsibility and purpose as they actively participate in animal care and other therapeutic activities. Participants also engage in discussions on mental health management techniques such as TRiM (Trauma Risk Management) and work with skilled therapists to create tangible symbols of their resilience, including intricate terrariums.

