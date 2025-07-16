Boost for towns and communities across Central Beds thanks to share in £3million funding pot

Funding of more than £3million has been invested to help support local communities, businesses and skills development across Central Beds.

The Central Beds Council funding has been made available by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF).

The aim of the government-backed initiative is designed to boost local pride, improve life chances and drive economic growth with various projects including the following:

> Flitwick has completed the roof renovations to the new community hub at 3 Station Road, opened a Film Club at Flitwick Library and supported its 'Living Histories' project. > Dunstable has installed water fountains, solar benches, living pillars in the town centre, a new art installation in Middle Row, and completed an electrical upgrade for future events at Grove House Gardens. Dunstable Town Council also allocated its revenue funds to run 'Calling Dunstable' - aimed to support performing arts organisations. > Leighton Linslade has installed a series of benches and planters around Market Square and the high street and commissioned local artists to illustrate them. The town council also ran a series of 'Alive After Five' events to attract people into the town centre in the evenings. > Houghton Regis has installed large planters outside All Saints View, as a further deterrent to parking on the path and are installing hanging baskets and planters in the town centre and purchased new Christmas lights. A documentary called 'Houghton Regis:12,000 years in the making', has also been commissioned.

In addition £427,553 has been allocated to 16 community projects to support Community & Culture with five cultural organisations received grants to enrich local arts and heritage. More than 200 residents took part in training courses to enhance their skills and employment prospects with more than 200 students earning green skills qualifications, supporting the region’s sustainability goals. A boost for over 1,000 local businesses included support to grow and innovate with 140 grants awarded.

A spokesperson for Central Beds Council, said: “As the lead authority, the council has worked hard to ensure every pound of funding is put to good use, supporting projects that matter to residents and helping our towns and villages thrive. “In the past year alone, £3.3 million was invested in projects tailored to local needs.”

Councillor Tracey Wye, Executive Member for the UKSPF at Central Bedfordshire Council, added: “Securing every penny of available funding is vital to help our communities flourish.

"Thanks to the UKSPF, we’ve been able to support town centre improvements, community projects, and training opportunities that are already having a positive impact on people’s lives. “It’s been a brilliant year and we’re not stopping here. We’re continuing to work hard to bring even more investment into Central Bedfordshire in the year ahead. Watch this space.”

