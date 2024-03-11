Brand new Luton kitchen showroom now open

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Situated at 76-88 Marsh Road, Luton, LU3 2NJ, Kutchenhaus Luton is jointly owned by Fahid Mohammed, Malik Nawaz, Safraz Ahmed and Asia Sohbat.

The new 2,000 sq. ft space features six meticulously curated displays, each designed to cater to a range of tastes, and the team has also partnered with leading appliance brands, such as Siemens, Bosch, Neff, and AEG, to bring customers a range of forward-thinking appliances.

The showroom launch event saw guests enjoy food and drinks whilst providing the opportunity to explore the German quality kitchens which the team offers.

Kutchenhaus Luton grand opening

Mayor of Luton, Cllr Mohammed Yaqub Hanif, attended and was able to chat with guests and learn more about the ambitions of the new business. The ribbon cutting was done by a pillar of the community, Shah Nawaz — a resident of Luton for over 45 years.

Also Luton-natives, the showroom team has a combined experience of over 120 years in property, interiors, construction, and kitchens. As dedicated members of the community, the team are deeply committed to enriching the lives of their neighbours and friends.

Their mission extends beyond offering exceptional kitchen designs and is about fostering a sense of togetherness and social value. This means proudly sponsoring local events/sports clubs and participating in charitable activities, whilst also donating to humanitarian causes.

Malik Nawaz, Kutchenhaus Luton, said: “Opening our new showroom isn't just a professional venture for us, it's also something personal. Investing in our community has always been at the heart of what we do, and this showroom is a testament to that commitment.

“What we love about owning Kutchenhaus Luton is the opportunity to transform houses into homes with beautifully designed kitchens. Each day brings the chance to meet new people, understand their unique stories and lifestyle needs, and then translate that understanding into a kitchen space that's not just functional but also a reflection of their personality.

“The joy and satisfaction on a customer's face when they see their vision come to life is immensely rewarding."