BREWERS NEW OUTLET, OFF EASTERN AVENUE, DUNSTABLE

Dunstable Family etc. businesses by past Mayor Cllr. Peter Hollick

This is a specialist outlet catering for decorative improvements.

Clement Brewer opened the first Brewers Decorator Centre in 1904, providing professional decorators with all they needed to achieve a perfect finish.

A reputation for quality, reliability and expertise was quickly established.

Brewers is now a nationwide brand with over 200 locations and a strong online presence.

Brewers Dunstable became part of the Brewers family 26 years ago when the company acquired Tradipaints in Dunstable.

Branch Manager Rebecca Nicholas extols their business ethos, “Serving experienced professionals and enthusiastic DIYers, Brewers remans committed to supplying the highest quality paints, wallpapers and decorating tools meeting the needs of projects, big or small.”

Brewers now boast a brand new, purpose-built outlet off Eastern Avenue, Luton Road. An overwhelmingly positive response has been received from the local community.

Rebecca reflects on Dunstable’s development, “As someone who has lived in Dunstable for about 8 years, I’ve noticed a real change in the town since my arrival. Recent investments in infrastructure and community betterment made by both councils and private enterprise, have had a positive impact on the town; hopeful that will continue.”

This evolution is seen to be driven by improved public amenities, residential growth and business expansion, contributing to a thriving local economy and a stronger sense of community.

Brewers is proud to play a role in this ongoing process, investing in a modern, sustainable store and continuing to provide exceptional products and consumer service.

