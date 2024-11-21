British Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BBCCI) East of England Committee launch event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Launch of the British Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry Committee in East of England.

The British Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BBCCI) has taken a significant step in its mission to support the business community by establishing a new region in the East of England.

The official launch took place on Tuesday, 19th November 2024, at the Vantage Restaurant in Dunstable.

This expansion will enable BBCCI to provide enhanced services and support to businesses operating in this region.

BBCCI Dinner Meeting

The elected committee members for the East of England region are as follows:

President: Shahnoor Khan

Vice Presidents: M A Raquib, Nozrul Islam

General Secretary: M A Mojnu

BBCCI Inaugural meeting East of England

Joint Secretaries: Altafur Rahman, Forhad Ahmed

Treasurer: Shamsul Alam Makhon

Organising Secretary: Rasel Ahmed

Press Secretary: Councillor Azizul Ambia

BBCCI East of England Management committee

Membership Secretary: Md Shafiqul Islam

Executive Members: M R Chowdhury Ruhul, Tara UL Islam, Shahidur Rahman, A U Helal, Abu Sayed Jahangir, Jahangir Kabir.

The meeting was well-attended by prominent members of the Bangladeshi community, including business leaders, professionals, and community activists. The event featured insightful discussions on the challenges and opportunities facing businesses in the region, as well as strategies for fostering economic growth and collaboration.

BBCCI remains committed to strengthening ties between the UK and Bangladesh, and this latest initiative reaffirms its dedication to empowering the business community.

About BBCCI:

The British Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BBCCI) is a leading organization dedicated to promoting trade, investment, and cultural exchange between the UK and Bangladesh.

The event was chaired by BBCCI President Rafique Hayder and conducted by Director General Solicitor Dewan Mahdi. The Holy Quran was recited by Mawlana Wahid Siraji. Among others the speakers were SB Faruk, Bashir Ahmed, Helal Khan, Ataur Rahman kuti, Emdad Rahman, Abdul Mumin, Abdur Rakib, Taher Khan, Foysal Ahmed, Ali Moznu, M R Choedhury Ruhul, Shahriar Ahmed Shumon, Shamsul Alam Mukta.