British Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BBCCI) East of England Committee launch event
The British Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BBCCI) has taken a significant step in its mission to support the business community by establishing a new region in the East of England.
The official launch took place on Tuesday, 19th November 2024, at the Vantage Restaurant in Dunstable.
This expansion will enable BBCCI to provide enhanced services and support to businesses operating in this region.
The elected committee members for the East of England region are as follows:
President: Shahnoor Khan
Vice Presidents: M A Raquib, Nozrul Islam
General Secretary: M A Mojnu
Joint Secretaries: Altafur Rahman, Forhad Ahmed
Treasurer: Shamsul Alam Makhon
Organising Secretary: Rasel Ahmed
Press Secretary: Councillor Azizul Ambia
Membership Secretary: Md Shafiqul Islam
Executive Members: M R Chowdhury Ruhul, Tara UL Islam, Shahidur Rahman, A U Helal, Abu Sayed Jahangir, Jahangir Kabir.
The meeting was well-attended by prominent members of the Bangladeshi community, including business leaders, professionals, and community activists. The event featured insightful discussions on the challenges and opportunities facing businesses in the region, as well as strategies for fostering economic growth and collaboration.
BBCCI remains committed to strengthening ties between the UK and Bangladesh, and this latest initiative reaffirms its dedication to empowering the business community.
About BBCCI:
The British Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BBCCI) is a leading organization dedicated to promoting trade, investment, and cultural exchange between the UK and Bangladesh.
The event was chaired by BBCCI President Rafique Hayder and conducted by Director General Solicitor Dewan Mahdi. The Holy Quran was recited by Mawlana Wahid Siraji. Among others the speakers were SB Faruk, Bashir Ahmed, Helal Khan, Ataur Rahman kuti, Emdad Rahman, Abdul Mumin, Abdur Rakib, Taher Khan, Foysal Ahmed, Ali Moznu, M R Choedhury Ruhul, Shahriar Ahmed Shumon, Shamsul Alam Mukta.