Building a Stronger Community: Asylum Seekers Enrich Luton Through GoodGym

Their membership has not only provided them with an opportunity to give back to the community that provides them refuge but has also fostered a sense of belonging and camaraderie.

GoodGym Luton, a local chapter of the nationwide community-focused fitness organization, combines physical fitness with good deeds. The group of local residents gathers regularly to engage in group runs or walks to nearby community projects, where they lend a helping hand to various organizations and individuals in need.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the asylum seekers who have found refuge in Luton, GoodGym has proven to be a transformative experience. Many of them arrived in the country seeking safety and a fresh start, but the challenges of adaptation and integration can often leave individuals feeling disconnected from their new surroundings.

The GoodGym team on their 2nd Anniversary

"I struggled to find a place in Luton that would accept my contribution as a volunteer" says Musa, an asylum seeker from Sierra Leone who joined GoodGym Luton. "But through GoodGym, I found a community that embraced me and gave me opportunities to pay something back for the kindness I received."

GoodGym Luton's inclusive nature has provided asylum seekers with a platform to engage with locals, form new friendships, and contribute to the well-being of their adopted hometown. They have actively participated in a range of community projects, including helping with conservation tasks in parks and nature reserves, assisting at local food banks, and supporting charities that provide aid to vulnerable populations.

One of the primary benefits of the GoodGym program is the opportunity it offers to enhance physical and mental well-being. Regular exercise not only improves participants' physical fitness but also acts as a powerful tool for stress relief and overall mental health. This is particularly significant for asylum seekers who have often experienced traumatic journeys before reaching safety.

Advertisement

Advertisement

David Mansfield, the Area Activator at GoodGym Luton, emphasizes the profound impact the asylum seekers have had on the community. “After struggling for many months to find their place in Luton I’m glad they found and integrated into GoodGym, it has clearly been beneficial to their mental health and has doubled the impact we’re able to have as a team, supporting Luton’s community projects.” he says. “Their commitment and dedication have been truly inspiring, they bring unique perspectives, cultural insights, and a drive to pay back to the community that has hosted them.”

“One of our members, Ehsan, was originally a member of GoodGym Slough, but was relocated to Luton and through the national GoodGym network was immediately able to find our local group and have some continuity in his life. He has been able to start learning about his new home, engage with the community and quickly make some friends here.”

Asylum seekers who participate in GoodGym Luton not only find purpose and fulfilment but also gain valuable skills and experience that can contribute to their future integration and employment prospects. By getting involved, they are building networks, improving language skills, and acquiring practical knowledge that will assist them in navigating their new lives.

Other local organisations that work closely with asylum seekers have formed a strong relationship with GoodGym Luton as a result of the connections made, such as All Saint’s Church, which runs a drop-in session to assist asylum seekers, and the 61 Football Club, which has team members from the asylum community.

It’s not just asylum seekers who benefit from participating in GoodGym either, “Even people born and raised in Luton, or relocated here from other areas of the country, can struggle with feeling lonely or isolated and like they don’t really fit in to the community” David says, “But joining GoodGym is a positive personal experience for all our members, getting outside with likeminded people and doing a bit to lift the community in very simple but highly impactful ways. It pays back so much to your own personal physical and mental well-being, it’s win-win for everyone involved!”