Burton Smith Group champions grassroots football with local sponsorship

Burton Smith Group is supporting grassroots sport in Bedfordshire with the sponsorship of Maulden Magpies Under 9s.

As part of the deal, Burton Smith Group has provided the team with brand-new kits, bearing the company logo.

The young players recently showcased the strip in their second match of the season on 19th January at Wrest Park, Silsoe – winning 4-3 against Lea Sports PSG Youth U9 Panthers.

Established in 1998, Maulden Magpies FC enables young people across Bedfordshire in a safe and positive environment.

Steven York, Malden Magpies Coach, with Darren Turnbull and Maulden Magpies.

Burton Smith Group has a proud history of supporting the communities it serves. From providing free boiler servicing to charities to offering water leak investigations for households in need. It most recently launched a £50 Winter Efficiency Check to help older residents following reform of the Winter Fuel Allowance.

Last June, it sponsored Silsoe Church of England VC Lower School’s annual football tournament, which saw 40 teams and around 450 young players come together to compete in 90 matches in front of more than 1000 spectators.

Founded in 2017 in Silsoe, the business has experienced rapid growth, securing several contracts with home insurance providers and growing its domestic client base through 24-hour callouts and planned maintenance projects.

Serving predominately the South East and Central England regions, as well as areas of the North West, it has built a strong portfolio of customers including home owners, private landlords and commercial sector.

Maulden Magpies sporting their new kit.

Toby Burton, founder and managing director of the Burton Smith Group, said: “We are thrilled to be able to contribute to the development and success of Maulden Magpies Under 9s.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to help young people engage in sports that contribute to their physical and mental well-being, while also bringing the community together.

“By sponsoring the club, we aim to create a positive and empowering environment for these young players to thrive in.”

Steven York, Maulden Magpies Coach, said: “We are grateful for the generous sponsorship from The Burton Smith Group, who have stepped in just as Maulden Magpies under 9’s was being formed.

“Their support is invaluable in ensuring that our young players have the resources they need to enjoy and excel in football, as well as forging lasting friendships.”