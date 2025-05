Burton Smith Group steps up to sponsor local youth football team

The players enjoyed showing off their new kits during their training session at Wrest Park in Silsoe

Burton Smith Group has continued its commitment to supporting grassroots sports by sponsoring Silsoe Under 6s football team. The sponsorship provides essential financial backing, helping cover the team's operational costs and ensuring the club can continue nurturing local talent while promoting community engagement.

The players were excited to debut their new kits at a recent training session held at Wrest Park in Silsoe, located near the office of Burton Smith Group. Despite the cold weather, the team showed impressive dedication, happily braving the cold to practice their skills and develop as footballers.

Steven York, the Chairman of Silsoe Lower School FC said: “The team love their new kits which makes them feel like professionals. They can’t wait to start playing matches and pursue their interest in football. On behalf of the coaches, players and parents, we are extremely grateful for the sponsorship”.

Toby Burton, Founder and Managing Director of Burton Smith Group said: “Following our recent sponsorship of Maulden Magpies Under 9s, it is brilliant to extend our support to Silsoe U6. As they are local to our office, it’s a perfect way for us to show appreciation for the parents, volunteers, and the wider community that supports both the club and our business."

Silsoe Under 6s looking sharp in their brand new kits.

Since its founding in 2017, Burton Smith Group has grown to include various divisions including plumbing, heating, boiler repairs and bathroom installation. Looking ahead, the company remains dedicated to strengthening its ties with the local community, using its resources to support initiatives that foster a sense of togetherness through local sports.